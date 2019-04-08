California Drivers Say They’re Pinching Pennies as Gas Prices Soar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- According to AAA, Californians behind the wheel are paying an average of 50 cents more for a gallon of regular gas than they were just a month ago.

Yuba City has AAA's lowest current metro area average at $3.59. The San Luis Obispo, Atascadero and Paso Robles market is the highest at 5 cents shy of $4.

Experts with GasBuddy blame refinery outages, which they say lead to an extremely tight supply of the state-mandated summer blend of gasoline.

Before state and local taxes are even added in, 62 cents of the cost of every gallon goes to fees and excise taxes.

It's enough pump pain to hurt other segments of the economy since, for many, public transit isn't practical.