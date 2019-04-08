Dixon Man Hit by Car While Trying to Retrieve Ladder on I-80

DIXON — A Dixon man was hit and killed by a car on Interstate 80 Monday morning.

Around 8:10 a.m., the 59-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado east on I-80, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says at one point, a ladder fell off his car and landed in the slow lane of the interstate in the area of State Route 113.

The man pulled over and got out of his car to retrieve the ladder when he was hit by an oncoming Toyota Camry.

CHP officers and Dixon Fire Department personnel responded to the scene of the crash, where the man was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in the crash and the CHP has launched an investigation.