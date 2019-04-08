Fisherman Finds Stockton Man’s Body in San Joaquin River

ISLETON — A fisherman found the body of a Stockton man who disappeared after trying to rescue his 1-year-old son during a boating accident.

Moua Lo’s body was discovered in the San Joaquin River Sunday, according to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Shaun Hampton.

The 41-year-old father and avid fisherman was on a family fishing trip in the Delta on March 29 when his son, Marcus, fell overboard. Lo jumped into the water to save his son but was not wearing a life vest did not resurface.

Marcus’ 10-year-old sister called 911 and first responders rescued the young boy, who was wearing a life vest and still floating in the river. He did not have a pulse when he was rescued and was hospitalized in critical condition.

The 1-year-old was still in the hospital Monday.

Sonar units, boats, ground crews and canines were used to search for Lo following the accident and crews were searching the area Sunday when his body was located.