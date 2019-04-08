Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In partnership with Yoga Moves Us, the Midtown Association is pleased to present the second year of FREE MiYo yoga classes and First Friday Flow yoga events starting in April 2019. MiYo yoga classes resume on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning on Tuesday, April 2 at Fremont Park (1515 Q Street). Then, the season’s First Friday Flow yoga event, sponsored by Sutter Health, resumes on Friday, April 5 on the exterior grounds of Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park (corner of 26th & L). All of the free yoga offerings in Midtown are scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. on the dates offered through September 2019 (weather permitting).

More info:

MiYo Free Midtown Yoga

Tuesdays & Thursdays at Fremont Park

1St Fridays At Sutter's Fort

Starts at 6pm

ExploreMidtown.org

Facebook: @ExploreMidtown

Twitter: @ExploreMidtown