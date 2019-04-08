Officers Search for Shooter after Victim Wounded Near Keyes School

KEYES — A person was shot in Keyes Monday, forcing a nearby school to go into lockdown.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Joshua Clayton said a report came in about gunshots being heard on 8th Street and Maud Avenue.

Officers discovered a shooting victim had been driven to Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock with non-life threatening wounds.

The Turlock Unified School District said Turlock police officers were still looking for the shooter as of Monday afternoon.

TUSD reports students had to stay at the Pitman High School gym until the scene near their Keyes school was deemed safe. Around 3:30 p.m., TUSD said the lockdown at the school had been lifted.