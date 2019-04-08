Sutter, Yuba Communities Excited by Jobs Brought In by New Hard Rock Casino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUTTER COUNTY -- The Sutter-Yuba County area traditionally has a high unemployment rate with no mega-employer aside from the regional hospital.

"I mean we are committed to drawing as many people as we can from the local region," Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento President Mark Birtha said.

Dozens of prospective Hard Rock employees gathered at Yuba College to hear a pitch from the global entertainment company on Monday.

The Hard Rock says it wants energetic enthusiastic employees who want to spread a feel-good vibe that makes it a top entertainment brand. It also says it will be a community partner that sponsors a foundation touting an all-inclusive mantra and promoting saving the planet along with a "be kind to everyone" culture.

"We're looking for individuals who have a passion for entertaining each other and our guests," Hard Rock human resources staffer Ryan Flieger said.

While the casino focuses on gaming, workers are also being recruited for its 200-room hotel with meeting spaces, bars and restaurants.

Not all that came to Monday's meeting will be hired on, but just to hear that about opportunities from an employer with 40,000 employees worldwide that is ranked among the best companies to work for got them fired up.

"I think it’s a great opportunity for a lot of people out here. Our employment is really low in this area, so to have this big thing come in here and all these jobs be opened up for all these people, it’s wonderful," job seeker Samantha Rozell said.

Beyond hiring workers, the Hard Rock has pledged to connect with local vendors, like window washers, laundry services, fresh produce vendors and printers.

Job listings for the Hard Rock can be found on its website.