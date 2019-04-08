Tax Day is a Week Away. Here’s What You Need to Know

Taxes are due in one week. You must file by Monday, April 15.

If you have been procrastinating, you’re not alone. The IRS says it has seen a decline in people filing early and doesn’t expect many to make the deadline. In fact, the IRS estimates nearly one in 10 filers will request an extension.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, experts say to just start small and get your paperwork together. Create a checklist to make sure you’re not missing anything. You can make your own, or services like H&R Block, TurboTax and Nerd Wallet have checklists available.

Some services offer free return preparation from IRS-certified volunteers who specialize in helping older or low-to-moderate-income filers.

Some places welcome walk-ins, but it’s best to call in advance to make an appointment.

