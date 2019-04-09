21-Year-Old Driver Arrested for Suspected DUI Following Deadly Crash in Folsom

FOLSOM — The Folsom Police Department is at the scene of a fatal crash in Folsom on East Bidwell Street near College Parkway.

The single-car crash happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The Folsom Police Department said a 21-year-old driver was transported with minor injuries and is under arrest for suspected DUI.

A 21-year-old male passenger, who was riding in the front passenger seat, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were three passengers in the back who were transported with injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Their ages range from early 20s to late 20s.

Investigators said one of the passengers said the group had been out together for the evening and part of the early morning. The passenger told authorities that he remembered the female driver going fast and asking her to slow down.

He said next thing he knew, she has collided with a pole of some kind.

The car flipped and landed on its roof.

At this time, all lanes on East Bidwell near Oak Avenue Parkway are closed.

Breaking: Fatal accident off E. Bidwell and College Pkwy in Folsom. Folsom PD says 5 people were in the car, one passenger was killed. Driver suspected of DUI. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/F1NZVpaxy8 — Martina Del Bonta (@MartinaDelBonta) April 9, 2019