Customer, Witness Stop Suspect During Ripon Starbucks Laptop Robberies

RIPON — Civilians stopped a teenage suspect Monday in Ripon after he is accused of helping two other teenagers steal laptops from Starbucks customers.

Around 6:45 p.m., the Ripon Police Department reports three males in their mid-to-late teens walked into the Starbucks at 1402 West Colony Road. One of the teenagers, a 16-year-old from Oakland, began speaking with a barista behind the counter.

The other two walked started grabbing customers’ laptops, according to the police department.

One victim grabbed a thief as his laptop was being stolen but the thief got away with the help of the 16-year-old boy.

Police say the two thieves got into a waiting vehicle while the victim grabbed onto the Oakland boy and started struggling with him in the parking lot.

Someone in a nearby restaurant saw what was happening and ran outside to help detain the teen.

The boy’s co-conspirators returned at one point and tried to help him get free but weren’t able to and left.

Ripon officers took the boy into custody.

Now, investigators are searching for the other two teenagers, who the police department says got away in a late-model, green Lexus GS 300. If you have any information about the robberies you are asked to call Ripon Police Detective Richard Francis.