Folsom EMT Joins Other Health Care Professionals to Run Boston Marathon

FOLSOM — Thirty-thousand runners from all over the world will compete in the Boston Marathon on Monday, including Folsom firefighter and EMT Ken Sherfey.

Sherfey has been training rain or shine to get ready.

“Run 12 miles, get at least 2,500 (foot) vertical gain. That’s what I am doing today,” Sherfey told FOX40. “Tomorrow is eight miles, the day after that is 16 miles and the day after that is another 10.”

Sherfey is running the Boston Marathon as part of an elite team of health care professionals. The squad of 18 was chosen from more than 500 applicants — all serious runners.

“You know, being able to be there and do it, it’s a golden opportunity for me and I can’t wait to make the most of it,” Sherfey said.

At age 40 now, Sherfey is considered an ultra-runner based on the events and long distances he runs. His goal is to one day qualify on his own for the Boston Marathon, but that would mean taking 20-minutes off his current marathon average now.

“I don’t know if this big body can do that. I’m 6-foot-4, 240 pounds. When I’m running it’s like shaking the bolts off the Millennium Falcon,” he said. “It’s not going to work that well.”

All kidding aside, Sherfey is going to Boston with a purpose to be the best he can come Patriots Day and stand tall with the first-responders who were thrust into duty after the bombings near the finish line at the event in 2013.

“It’s going to be a very humbling experience being there and seeing that, and just knowing the history behind it,” Sherfey said. “It’s something I want to represent my profession the very best I can.”