Homicide Investigation Underway in Farmington after Woman Found Dead Inside Car

FARMINGTON -- A body that was found inside of a car in Farmington early Monday morning has been identified.

Beranea Moreno will never come home.

Her father, Jesus, says his daughter was a family oriented, loving and athletic young woman who loved her native Mexico.

"Nice heart and beautiful heart, and beautiful person," he said.

Now the 25-year-old woman's devastated family and detectives need the public's help.

"Very important that we can provide closure to her family," said Stanislaus County Sheriff's Sgt. Joshua Clayton.

Sgt. Clayton said it all began with a startling discovery early Monday. A passerby found a body inside the gold Toyota on Milton Road and Highway 4.

"The vehicle was towed to the coroner’s facility with the body still intact, in the vehicle. This was done for evidentiary purposes," Clayton told FOX40.

An autopsy concluded the Lodi woman is the victim of a homicide.

Investigators will not say how the Tokay High School graduate and Tesla employee died.

"At this point, we’re not releasing the cause of death for Ms. Moreno," Clayton explained.

Her family told FOX40 they have no idea why Moreno was in that area.

Detectives are asking anyone who has seen her or her car to please contact them.

"We don’t like these things happening in our area and we’re going to do everything we can to solve this crime and bring any type of perpetrator to justice," Clayton said.

Her father said her death was senseless.

"It’s no reason. So hurts, hurts a little more," Jesus Moreno said.