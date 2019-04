YUBA COUNTY — Yuba County emergency officials have told residents near Camptonville to shelter in place after a propane tanker overturned Tuesday.

The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services reports the incident occurred in the area of Highway 49, near Celestial Valley and Ridge roads. It is unknown how the tanker overturned.

Residents who are within a quarter-mile of the area should stay inside until officials say it is safe to leave.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates.