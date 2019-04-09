Republic FC Celebrates after City Council Approves Stadium Agreement

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve an agreement on the terms to build a new stadium in the city’s Railyards.

The City Manager’s office recommended that the City Council approve preliminary plans for the stadium, which would more than likely be the new home for Sacramento Republic FC.

UNANIMOUS! — Republic FC (@SacRepublicFC) April 10, 2019

However, it is all contingent on approval from Major League Soccer. The agreement was part of a checklist given to the team and city from MLS.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said this new agreement between the city and Sacramento Republic FC is one of the final steps to bring MLS to the Railyards.

⁦@SacRepublicFC⁩ fans are fired up for our vote on the deal to build a stadium and surrounding development in ⁦@thesacrailyards⁩. pic.twitter.com/ssLU0QACRx — Darrell Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) April 10, 2019

The city will invest $33 million of taxpayer money into infrastructure in the area but the $252.2 million stadium will be privately financed, as will the development of 17 acres surrounding the stadium site.

“For that $33 million, we get a billion dollars worth of investment,” Steinberg said.

Steinberg plans to be at the MLS Board of Governors’ meeting next week in Los Angeles.

These are the nights you remember! Our vote says clearly that ⁦@TheCityofSac⁩ is ALL IN. pic.twitter.com/ZA3h5J1S1c — Darrell Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) April 10, 2019