Tasting Famous Fatso’s ‘Nana Pudding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Martina is in the kitchen with Tammy Vaughan getting a taste of her family's Famous Fatso's 'Nana Pudding.

Famous Fatso's is a family owned business formed for the express purpose of creating and sharing an exceptional dish that not even the most discriminating palate finds not just acceptable, but exquisitely and delightfully pleasing. Famous Fatso's full menu is comprised of the signature item and catalyst behind the formation of the company itself, it is and always will be Fatso's "Famous Nana Pudding"!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Famous Fatso's 'Nana Pudding is available at the following locations:

Squeeze Burger - 5301 Power Inn Rd. Sacramento, Ca. 95820

Chevron Gas & Food - 860 Arden Way. Sacramento, Ca. 95815

Cora Lorraine's - 4147 23rd Ave. Sacramento, Ca. 95820

Bon Air Market & Deli - 2531 J St. Sacramento, Ca. 95816

Bonfare Market - 809 20th St. Sacramento, Ca. 95816

Shift Change Food & Gas - 4516 Freeport Blvd. Sacramento, Ca. 95822

D's Smokin' Pit - 1800 Del Paso Blvd. Sacramento, Ca. 95815

Franklin Market & Gas - 4991 Franklin Blvd. Sacramento, Ca. 95825

Tony's Deli & Catering - 1131 J St. Sacramento, Ca. 95814

Muir Way Market - 2736 Muir Way Sacramento, Ca. 95818

Emma's - 8101 Elder Creek #P Sacramento, Ca. 95824

Super Star Gas & Liquor - 6351 Franklin Blvd. Sacramento, Ca. 95824

Jim Denny's - 816 12th St. Sacramento, Ca. 95814