Vehicle Belonging to Veteran Missing Since August 2018 Found Down an Embankment With Human Remains Inside

CALAVERAS COUNTY — Monday afternoon, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle that matched the vehicle description of missing 66-year-old veteran Shannon David Scott’s.

His vehicle was found in Amador County off the highway and down an embankment. Authorities found human remains inside the vehicle.

The remains have not yet been identified.

Scott was reported missing by a family member on August 31, 2018 after he missed a scheduled medical appointment and never returned home.

The crash is being investigated by CHP.

