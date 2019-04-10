15-Year-Old Arrested in Stockton Double Homicide

STOCKTON — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a double homicide that occurred back in February, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police arrested the teenager Wednesday in northeast Stockton.

Nicholas Sihalath, 14, and 15-year-old Advan Vang were shot just after midnight on Feb. 24. Vang was pronounced dead at the scene on Montauban Avenue and Sihalath died at the hospital.

The 15-year-old suspect was booked into the San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall on homicide charges.