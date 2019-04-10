Divers Could Be in Sacramento River Friday to Start Recovering Tow Truck

WEST SACRAMENTO — Starting early Thursday, a barge and tugboat will begin making the journey from the Bay Area to Sacramento as part of the effort to recover a tow truck from the Sacramento River.

If all goes well and the river conditions allow, divers could be in the water as early as Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says it has been working closely with the family of Shalvin and Roselyn Sharma, the couple who disappeared after a crash sent a tow truck from their company off the Pioneer Bridge on March 26.

The family’s insurance company has agreed to finance all the costs for the recovery.

As a result of the high cost involved, family members had to get power of attorney over the tow company, which they were able to finalize Wednesday. Authorities said they could not proceed with the recovery process until that was established.

Once the barge and tugboat from Global Diving & Salvage Inc. are in position Thursday night, crews will have a better idea of when they can begin the recovery efforts.