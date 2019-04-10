Elk Grove Woman Shaken Up after 3 Men Break Into Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- A homeowner is still shaken a day after suspects targeted her Elk Grove home.

The woman, who asked to not be identified, told FOX40 she was in her bedroom Tuesday afternoon when she heard a loud noise coming from her garage.

“I didn’t even get my bag or anything. I just ... I ran out the door,” she said.

Three men were breaking in, even cutting a door in half just to get inside.

The homeowner says she ran down the street to alert her neighbors.

“This is a great neighborhood. There's never anything happen like this in my neighborhood, much less to us,” she said.

That’s when the man living next door jumped into action, confronting the suspects with a golf club.

Police say a struggle ensued and it didn’t take long for things to turn violent. The neighbor was stabbed twice in the torso but is expected to recover.

“I wish Rich hadn’t taken the risk because I love him and he's such a nice guy,” the woman said. “And for that to happen to him is so wrong.”

The incident has left people living in this quiet neighborhood on edge.

“This doesn’t happen here so it’s kind of just a strange thing,” neighbor Mary Bautista said.

But police say neighbors should still feel safe in their homes.

“At this point, we don’t believe that this was a random incident,” Elk Grove Police Captain Jason Jimenez said.

Jimenez tells FOX40 that all suspects have been apprehended and he doesn’t expect other homes to be in danger.

“We feel confident that we have all in custody that were involved in this incident. Obviously, it’s unnerving for anyone that lives in that neighborhood to experience that and there’s that unsettling feeling. But we are there and if you feel uncomfortable, please call us,” Jimenez said.

But the victim, in this case, says even with the suspects in custody, she still doesn’t feel safe in her own home.

“I just don’t know how I’m going to be able to overcome this fear,” she said. “It’s a scary feeling, even now as I’m reliving it.”