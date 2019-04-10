Enforcement Begins for Sacramento City Hall Homeless Camping Ordinance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Wednesday was the first day of enforcement of a new ordinance that forbids people from sitting or lying on the ground or leaving personal belongings outside City Hall during the day.

The ordinance went into effect on March 28 as city and community agencies worked to inform those who camp outside City Hall.

The change allows people to spend the night after 9 p.m. but requires them to clear out by 6 a.m.

"It's hard," Donna Miller, who camps outside City Hall, told FOX40. "That's too early in the morning to try to pick up."

Miller says she's on the waitlist for a shelter, but has to resort to camping in the meantime.

The new ordinance does allow people to sit on the city benches outside City Hall during hours they are not allowed to be on the ground.

The rules try to strike a balance between compassion for people like Miller who may find the lights, shelter and relative safety of City Hall their best option for survival, and the needs of the rest of the general public who seek to work and visit City Hall without being impeded by campers.