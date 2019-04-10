One Person Killed in Hit-and-Run on Highway 50 Near Harbor Boulevard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST SACRAMENTO -- Authorities are looking for a hit-and-run suspect after a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 50 near Harbor Boulevard.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said two cars were involved in a crash on westbound Highway 50.

At some point, both drivers got out of their cars and one of those drivers was hit by a third car, propelling them to the eastbound side of the highway.

The person who was hit by the car was killed. The other driver in the initial crash was unharmed.

The driver in the third car left the scene.

The third car investigators are searching for has only been described as a white car with black or dark rims.

Both sides of Highway 50 are now open.

