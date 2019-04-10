The fourth annual Spring Vintage Market is sure to please. We are so excited to be partnering with The Yolanda Ranch to offer you this fabulous and beautiful outdoor Spring Market. Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10:00am - 3:00pm. We have hand selected our preferred vendors showcasing all their best wares and vintage finds. Clicking Sisters Photography will be on hand with the Easter bunny to snap a festive photos. Shoppers will enjoy delicious food and drinks too! There will be something for everyone at this family friendly outdoor event.
More info:
Pixie Traders Spring Vintage Market
Saturday 10am - 3pm
The Yolanda Ranch
Woodland
Tickets are $2 per person
Facebook: Pixie Traders Vintage Market