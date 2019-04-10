Pixie Traders Spring Vintage Market

Posted 1:24 PM, April 10, 2019, by , Updated at 01:09PM, April 10, 2019


The fourth annual Spring Vintage Market is sure to please. We are so excited to be partnering with The Yolanda Ranch to offer you this fabulous and beautiful outdoor Spring Market. Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10:00am - 3:00pm. We have hand selected our preferred vendors showcasing all their best wares and vintage finds. Clicking Sisters Photography will be on hand with the Easter bunny to snap a festive photos. Shoppers will enjoy delicious food and drinks too! There will be something for everyone at this family friendly outdoor event.

More info:
Pixie Traders Spring Vintage Market
Saturday 10am - 3pm
The Yolanda Ranch
Woodland
Tickets are $2 per person
Facebook: Pixie Traders Vintage Market

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.