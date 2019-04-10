Shooting Victim Dies after Driving Himself to Stockton Medical Offices

STOCKTON — A man died Wednesday at a Stockton hospital after he was shot in the leg.

The 27-year-old man drove himself to the Kaiser Permanente Stockton Medical Offices on West Lane with a gunshot wound, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Officers found the man in the parking lot and he was later transported to another local hospital, where he died.

Homicide detectives took over the case but it is unknown how the man was shot or where. No suspect information has been reported.

This is the tenth reported homicide in Stockton this year.