Teaching Kids CPR With ‘Baby Shark’

EMT Christopher Pietroforte of Central Valley CPR and his 3-year-old daughter Saige are in the studio demonstrating how the popular kid's song "Baby Shark" can teach kids how to perform CPR.

Steps For CPR:

1. Recognize the emergency (tap and shout)

2. Activate EMS (call 9-1-1)

3. Check for breathing.

4. Compressions: Provide 30 compressions.

5. Airway: Open the victim's airway.

6. Breathing: Give 2 breaths.

7. Continue till help arrives.

Hands Only CPR:

1. Kneel beside the person who needs help.

2. Place the heel of one hand on the center of the chest.

3. Place the heel of the other hand on top of the first hand, then lace your fingers together.

4. Position your body so that your shoulders are directly over your hands, and keep your arms straight.

5. Push hard, push fast. Use your body weight to help you administer compressions that are at least 2 inches deep and delivered at a rate of at least 100-120 compressions per minute. (Just be sure to let chest rise completely between compressions.)

6. Keep pushing. Continue hands-only CPR until you see obvious signs of life, like breathing, another trained responder or EMS professional can take over, you're too exhausted to continue, an AED becomes available, or the scene becomes unsafe.