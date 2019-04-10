Yoga in the Park Returns

Gary is out at McKinley Park in East Sacramento enjoying a yoga class with Zach Stahlhecker, President of Yoga Moves Us.
Yoga in the Park’s weekly schedule is as follows:
Saturdays at 9 a.m.:
North Laguna Park: 6400 Jacinto Ave, Sacramento (Between the playground and the pond)
McKinley Park: 601 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento (Near the rose garden)
Maidu Park: 1550 Maidu Dr., Roseville (Near the library)
Lions Park: 403 Stafford St., Folsom (Near the community center)
Community Park: 1405 F St., Davis (Between the library and the baseball diamond)
Sundays at 9a.m.:
Tahoe Park: Corner of 59th St. & 11th Ave., Sacramento (Near the pool)