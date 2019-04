Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simone is in the studio with Nereo from Sacramento SPCA getting to know 7-year-old Bella.

Name: Bella

Age: 7 years old

Breed: Staffordshire Terrier Mix

Sex: Female

Adoption Fee: $110, free for seniors 65+

Sacramento SPCA Doggy Dash at William Land Park

April 27, 2019