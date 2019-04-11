Baby Delivered Prematurely after Suspected DUI Crash Dies

RIO LINDA — The baby delivered through an emergency Cesarean section Monday after his mother was struck by a suspected drunken driver has died, officials confirmed to FOX40 on Thursday.

Ciara Villegas had just taken maternity photos on Sunday. She was six months pregnant at the time of the crash.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for medical and funeral expenses.

Investigators say 23-year-old Ronny Ward III slammed his yellow Jeep into Villegas’ car at M Street and 4th Avenue.

One man who lives nearby says he rushed to the scene to keep Ward from leaving.

“He was doing donuts and he hit a car. And then he knocked her all way to the corner and then ran over a telephone pole,” the man, who did not want to be identified, told FOX40.

Ward was booked into jail on charges of driving with a suspended license and DUI causing injury or death.

This is a developing story.