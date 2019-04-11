Body of Missing Tow Truck Company Owner Found in Sacramento River; Wife Still Missing

SACRAMENTO — The body of a man who disappeared after a tow truck plunged into the Sacramento River has been found.

A citizen discovered Shalvin Sharma’s body around 8:45 a.m. Thursday along the river just south of West Sacramento, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.

Sharma and his wife, Roselyn, went missing following a crash on the Pioneer Bridge on March 26. The couple owned and operated Justin’s Towing and it was one of their tow trucks that fell into the river after colliding with a semi-truck.

Roselyn Sharma is still missing.

The river’s strong current halted the search for the tow truck, which will resume after the couple’s family attained power of attorney over the tow company. That has allowed the family’s insurance company to finance all the costs for the recovery.

Caltrans and PG&E also have structures close to where the tow truck landed, so special considerations had to be made before removing it.

A barge and tugboat from a Bay Area company is on its way to West Sacramento and is expected to arrive Thursday night to help in pulling the tow truck from the river. Divers could be in the water as early as Friday morning.