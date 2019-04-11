Known for its memorable fine dining experiences on special occasions and every day, The Firehouse is offering a fresh and fabulous three-course brunch menu on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. The special Easter Brunch menus were created by Director of Culinary Operations Jay C. Veregge along with a talented team of sous chefs. Seating is limited on Easter Sunday and advance reservations are required. The Firehouse is open 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for brunch with three-course fixed price menu options for $54.95 for adults, $24.95 for kids 5 to 12 years of age. Seating will be held in the picturesque outdoor Courtyard, weather-permitting. Convenient valet parking is available for $5. For more information about The Firehouse Restaurant, please visit http://www.FirehouseOldSac.com.
Easter Brunch at The Firehouse
Sunday April 21st
9:30am to 3:30pm
1112 Second Street
Old Sacramento Waterfront
(916) 442-4772
FireHouseOldSac.com