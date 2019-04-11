El Dorado High School Teacher Accused of Having Sexual Relationship With Student

Bridgette Bjorlo will have a full report on this story tonight on FOX40 News at 10.

NATOMAS — An El Dorado High School teacher has been accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenage student.

Jason Bourdett, 34, of Cameron Park is currently employed by El Dorado High School and now faces charges for something he allegedly did two years ago when he taught Spanish at Natomas Pacific Pathways Charter School.

One of his former students came forward with disturbing allegations that Bourdett and the then 17-year-old had engaged in a sexual relationship in his Cameron Park home over a six-month period.

Jordan Cobb was stunned after learning that his high school Spanish teacher was arrested.

“I liked him as a teacher. He’s a great dude, always encouraging students to learn. No red flags that I saw,” the 15-year-old El Dorado High School student told FOX40.

Parents at El Dorado High School, where Bourdett is now on administrative leave, said the arrest was alarming and they’re relieved that he’s no longer around children.

“I’m disgusted. It’s very sad,” said mother Jillian Fleming.

“I just thought it was a tragedy,” said grandparent Larry Lott.

For Bourdett’s students, the allegations are all that more confusing.

“It’s kind of weird because I thought of him as such a great guy,” Cobb said. “It’s like anyone can be this person. It can happen to anyone.”

FOX40 reached out to the high school for comment on the matter. The principal told FOX40 that the safety and well-being of their students is their greatest concern and they take these allegations very seriously.