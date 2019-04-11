Harry and Meghan Will Keep Royal Baby Birth Private

Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Sussex will keep details surrounding the arrival of their first child private.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” Buckingham Palace announced in a statement Thursday.

“Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed in October that Harry and Meghan were expecting their first child. At the time, they were in Australia on their first overseas tour as a married couple. The royal pair did not announce an exact due date and instead confirmed the baby will be born “in the spring of 2019.”

With Meghan in the final stages of her pregnancy, speculation over the baby’s gender and name has reached fever pitch.

Bookmakers have Diana (Harry’s mother’s name) and Victoria (Harry’s great, great, great grandmother) as their hot picks for a girl, while for a boy, the popular royal names Arthur and Edward, as well as Philip (a nod to Harry’s grandfather), top the lists.

Baby Sussex will become the seventh in line to the British throne, behind grandfather Prince Charles, uncle Prince William and his three children and Prince Harry.