Mae is in the studio with HR consultant and relationship expert Prestell Askia learning about how to recognize harassment in the workplace and what to do in that situation.
How to Handle Harassment in the Work Place
-
AP Report: California Spent $1.8M on Harassment Inquiries
-
Mueller Report: What It Could Mean for the 2020 Election
-
R. Kelly Docuseries Airs Amid Protection Push for Sexual Harassment Victims at State Capitol
-
Gillette’s New Ad Isn’t About Shaving, It’s About Men in the Age of #MeToo
-
Sen. McSally, Ex-Air Force Pilot, Says Officer Raped Her
-
-
Sanders Says He was Not Aware of Sexual Harassment Allegations on 2016 Campaign, Apologizes to Women
-
Former Parishioner Accuses Colorado Pastor of Stalking, Sexual Harassment
-
Former CHP Officer’s Civil Suit Alleges Years of Homophobic Abuse
-
Google Paid Former Exec $35 Million after Harassment Claim
-
Illinois Firefighter with Down Syndrome Quits Department over Bullying
-
-
Incidents of Sexual Assault at Military Academies Up By Nearly 50%, Pentagon Says
-
Argentine Ex-Vicar General: Vatican Knew of Bishop Misdeeds
-
Mario Batali Gives Up Financial Stake in All His Restaurants