How to Handle Harassment in the Work Place

Posted 1:11 PM, April 11, 2019, by , Updated at 12:48PM, April 11, 2019

Mae is in the studio with HR consultant and relationship expert Prestell Askia learning about how to recognize harassment in the workplace and what to do in that situation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.