Kings Extend Contract of GM Vlade Divac for 4 Seasons

Posted 9:35 AM, April 11, 2019, by , Updated at 09:34AM, April 11, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings have extended general manager Vlade Divac’s contract through the 2022-23 season.

The team announced the decision Thursday, one day after finishing its 13th straight losing season — the NBA’s longest active playoff drought.

Owner Vivek Ranadive called Divac vital to the rebuilding job. Divac became general manager at the start of the 2015-16 season. The Kings have made no announcement about coach Dave Joerger, who is 98-148 in three seasons.

The Kings went 39-43 this year, their best record since their last playoff season in 2005-06. They have several talented young players acquired by Divac — guards De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield, forward Marvin Bagley III and center Willie Cauley-Stein.

