Lodi Police Arrest 2 Suspects for Stealing Personal Information of 150 Victims

LODI — Lodi police arrested two men Thursday accused of stealing the personal information of around 150 people.

A probation search on Swallow Lane at 9 a.m. led to the arrests of 37-year-old Jorge Estrella and 30-year-old Christopher Stapelberg, according to the Lodi Police Department.

The two suspects were found to be in possession of several pieces of stolen mail, credit cards and card readers, as well as a credit card embosser.

They now face several felony charges.

Detectives began contacting the victims Thursday following the arrests.