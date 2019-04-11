Marine Missing in California Mountains is Presumed Dead

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (AP) — Authorities say a Marine who went missing in California’s Sierra Nevada more than a month ago probably has died.

The Orange County Register says the Marine Corps concluded Thursday that First Lt. Matthew Kraft probably was overcome by severe weather during winter storms.

Kraft is from Washington, Connecticut and he was stationed at Camp Pendleton.

The 24-year-old set out in late February on a planned 10-day solo ski trek covering the 195-mile Sierra High Route through the mountains.

The north-south route runs is mostly backcountry but also runs through Yosemite and Sequoia-Kings Canyon national parks.

Kraft’s father reported him missing in early March after he missed his return date.

