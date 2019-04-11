Sacramento Kings Fire Head Coach Dave Joeger

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Kings General Manager Vlade Divac has announced the Dave Joeger has been “relieved of his duties” as the team’s head coach.

Joeger was hired as the head coach in May 2016.

During his time with the Kings, their record has been 98-148.

In a release to the media, Vlade Divac said:

“After evaluating the season, I determined that we need to move in a different direction in order to take us to the next level. On behalf of the entire Kings organization, I want to thank Dave for his contributions to our team and I wish him all the best.”

The team will hold a press conference at 3 p.m Thursday.