Yuba City Police Make Arrest in 2013 Homicide Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUBA CITY -- After six long years of unanswered questions for people living near the home where 94-year-old Leola Shreves was murdered, there’s been an arrest.

“She was just a really kind, loving person that could ever want to be a neighbor,” Glenda Suoja, a friend of Shreves’, told FOX40. “I mean she would do anything for anybody.”

Back in 2013, someone came into Shreves’ home and brutally attacked her before taking her life.

Her next-door neighbor, 20-year-old Michael Alexander, was later arrested.

“We identified an individual. I had an opportunity to speak with him. He was, in fact, a neighbor of the victim, and during the investigation, he subsequently provided a confession,” Yuba City Assistant Chief of Police Jeremy Garcia told FOX40.

Alexander served three years in jail before charges were later dismissed. The courts ruled there was insufficient evidence against him.

“He’s not currently pending charges,” Garcia said.

Alexander filed a lawsuit a federal lawsuit against Yuba City and Sutter County, which was settled last year.

But nearly six years later, another arrest has been made.

“Yesterday, our detectives were able to make an arrest,” Garcia said.

Garcia says DNA evidence left at the scene was resubmitted by a request from the California Department of Justice Bureau of Forensic Services, leading police to a new suspect, identified as 29-year-old Armando Cuadras from Yuba City.

“This case is unique in that we ultimately identified our suspect through familial DNA,” Garcia said.

But for Suoja, who affectionately called her neighbor by the nickname “Doty,” she feels a little more at ease knowing the person who investigators believe took her neighbor’s life is off the street.

“I knew it. I knew they would get him eventually, it would just maybe take some time,” she said. “I miss her, absolutely.”

Cuadras is being held without bail at the Sutter County Jail.