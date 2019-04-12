Families of Crime Victims Hold Remembrance in San Joaquin County

On quilts, shirts and posters are just some of the faces of homicide victims in San Joaquin County.

The Victims of Violent Crimes of San Joaquin County along with the Luis G. Alverez Jr. Rewards for Justice organization put together their own night of remembrance after a statewide event at the State Capitol was canceled this year.

