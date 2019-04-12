Fire Crews Investigating Fire That Destroyed Tents at the Modesto Outside Emergency Shelter

MODESTO — Fire crews in Modesto are working with investigators to determine the cause of a fire at the newly-opened Modesto Outside Emergency Shelter on Morton Boulevard.
Modesto Fire responded to the scene around 3 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, multiple tents were on fire and occupants were evacuating through the front gate.
Five tents were burned and three of them were a total loss. Authorities say only two occupants were displaced.
The tents are 10-by-10-foot waterproof spaces with some of the comforts of home, like braced walls.
The contract management organization, Turning Point, was at the scene to assist the displaced occupants.
No injuries were reported.
