Kings Round Table: Dave Joerger Fired

Posted 1:20 PM, April 12, 2019, by , Updated at 01:19PM, April 12, 2019

Martina, Pedro and Adam are joined by Lance Woods and Scott Moak to discuss what's next for the Sacramento King.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.