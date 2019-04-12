New MLS Expansion Hopes for Republic FC

Posted 1:16 PM, April 12, 2019, by , Updated at 01:14PM, April 12, 2019

Martina is in the studio with Republic FC President and COO Ben Gumpert talking about what fans can expect as far as the new stadium and the MLS decision.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.