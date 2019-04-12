Sacramento State Student Killed in Off-Campus Pellet Gun Shooting

SACRAMENTO — Police are investigating a pellet gun shooting that killed a Sacramento State University student around 3 a.m. Friday.

The shooting happened off campus in the area of Lycoming Court, about 2 miles away from the university’s campus.

Authorities arrived and found a male adult who had been shot with a pellet gun. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

The university has identified the victim as William Molina.

At this time, authorities have not released any information about the shooting suspect.

University President Robert Nelson released the following statement:

To All Members of the Campus Community: I am devastated to share the extremely sad news that one of our students, Will Molina, died after a pellet gun shooting at an off-campus gathering early this morning. Will was a business major with an emphasis in entrepreneurship. He graduated from Folsom High School, was an active member Pi Kappa Alpha, and was on track to graduate from Sacramento State this May. I am heartbroken over the loss of this young man, and I know that the Hornet Family mourns with Will’s family. We will have grief counseling services available for everyone who needs support during this difficult time, and we will share information as it is available. Our hearts go out to Will’s friends and family, and we are working with family on arrangements to honor his memory.

Sincerely, Robert S. Nelsen

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.