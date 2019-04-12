Substitute Teacher in Stanislaus County Accused of Possessing Child Pornography

Damon Witt (Courtesy: Turlock Police Department)

TURLOCK — A substitute teacher in Stanislaus County has been arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

The Turlock Police Department said Friday that 48-year-old Damon Witt was arrested after detectives served a search warrant at a home on West Tuolumne Road and seized several electronic devices investigators say belonged to Witt.

Those devices had child pornography on them, according to police. Investigators say the images have been circulating online for some time and Witt wasn’t involved in their creation.

Because of Witt’s role as a substitute teacher, Turlock police are asking anyone who may have more information about him to contact Detective Tim Redd at (209) 664-7325.

