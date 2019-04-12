Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simone is in the studio Dr. Jennifer Thomas, chief of psychology, Sutter Center for Psychiatry. learning about the rise of Anorexia Athletica in teens.

Having a son or daughter who is an athlete is a dream for some parents. But whether it is ballet, football, track and field, gymnastics, baseball, basketball or soccer, their children have to train hard if they want to be the best. Training requires getting the body in physical shape, and that means exercising and eating healthy. It also requires a lot of mental strength. For some aspiring athletes, the pressure to achieve maximum physical performance can be very intense, and they'll do just about anything to get to the top of their division, even if it means over-exercising and restricting calories. When this happens, the condition is known as anorexia athletica.