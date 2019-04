DAVIS — The City of Davis Fire Department is assisting West Plainfield Fire with a plane crash.

Crews are responding to an area near County Road 95 and County Road 31.

Crews are working on extricating one person from the plane. At this time, it is unknown what kind of injuries the person may have suffered.

