Sacramento Kings Fans Have Mixed Feelings about Luke Walton

SACRAMENTO -- The team hasn’t made their official announcement yet, but it’s been reported by multiple sources, including ESPN, that Luke Walton will be the next coach to lead the Sacramento Kings.

The former Los Angeles Lakers coach is bringing a lot of excitement to Kings nation but also a little skepticism from those unsure if he’s the right man for the job.

“I will have to wait and see, honestly. Sacramento has been through a lot of coaches over the years and I haven’t seen a huge improvement,” said Alex McFall.

It was just 48 hours ago when the Kings fired head coach Dave Joerger and some Kings fans say Walton is the right guy to steer the team in a positive direction.

“I think it’s a great decision, because he’s a great coach,” said Sonya Jones.

“Lots of energy, lots of culture, so we need someone to come in and showcase that and bring it out a little bit more,” said Albert Belloso.

Walton had a 98-148 record in his three seasons with the Lakers and some Kings fans are concerned he might not be ready.

“I don’t think it’s the right move to influence a young team that’s needing more leadership,” said David Lacayo. “I appreciate his credibility and history and him being a California native, but I’m not that intrigued [by] what he has to offer.”

But other fans say they are hopeful about the Kings’ future under Walton’s leadership and are looking forward to seeing him sport some Kings purple at the Golden 1 Center.

“I think him coming to Sacramento would be an awesome thing for this young team here. That’s what they need; someone with experience, someone who can take us into a playoff and possibly an NBA finals appearance,” Belloso stated.

According to multiple reports, Walton agreed to a four-year deal with the Kings. It comes just one day after he was let go by the Lakers.

Most Kings fans FOX40 spoke with Saturday are hopeful that he will help the team make the playoffs next season.