Suspect Masturbates in His Car Before Attempting to Kidnap 13-Year-Old Girl, Police Say

MEADOWVIEW — Sacramento Police are searching for a man suspected of trying to kidnap a 13-year-old girl on her way to school at John Still Elementary, Friday morning in the Meadowview neighborhood.

Neighbor Sofia Nyothson used to feel safe letting her kids play alone outside of her home until she learned that the attempted abduction happened just across the street.

“It’s a wake-up call. It’s unbelievable,” she said. “Kids should feel safe. We should be safe for our kids to walk to school, walk home from school, walk with their friends. I’m at a loss for words. It’s scary.”

Sacramento Police say it all started around 7:30 a.m. when a man, driving a gray or silver colored 4-door sedan, stopped the teenager and asked for directions.

As the victim answered, she noticed the driver was masturbating.

That’s when she tried to walk away but the suspect pulled his car in front of her.

“Then he exited his vehicle and attempted to grab her,” Sgt. Vance Chandler with the Sacramento Police Department said.

The victim was able to break free and ran to the school.

The incident was captured on surveillance footage.

“We don’t want this happening in our city, and we don’t want this happening to anyone else,” Chandler stated.

Police are now searching for the suspect, described as a Hispanic man in his 20’s, with a medium build, and about 5 feet, 4 inches tall. They say he has black “spikey” hair and a goatee.

“We are asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspect vehicle and the suspect,” Chandler said.

In the meantime, neighbors like Nyothson say they’ll be keeping a close eye on their kids.

“I can get them up and at least watch them get across the street now, normally I trust them to walk with their friends. It woke me up, it did,” she said.

If you have any information, please contact the Sacramento Police.