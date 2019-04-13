Woman Killed During Domestic Dispute in Vacaville; 2 Brothers Arrested

VACAVILLE — Two men have been arrested by the Vacaville Police Department following a deadly domestic dispute incident early Saturday.

Authorities responded to a home near Arlington Park on Peregrine Way around 2:30 a.m. and found a deceased woman.

Marcus Smith, 42, was arrested for homicide. His brother, 26-year-old Kevin Smith, was arrested for being an accessory after the fact.

No other details about the dispute are known at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing. The victim’s name has not been released.

