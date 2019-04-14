Crews Search for Man who Fell into Folsom Lake

FOLSOM — Crews were searching for a missing man Sunday night at Folsom Lake.

Around 7:30 p.m., a man was on the water when his personal watercraft capsized near the peninsula, according to Folsom Lake State Recreation Area superintendent Richard Preston.

He went underwater and never resurfaced, prompting park rangers, lifeguards and divers to begin looking for him. A Sacramento County Sheriff’s helicopter also joined the search.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the investigation, called off the search for the night.

The man’s identity has not been reported.

