Emu and Goose Eggs, Along with a Rabbit, Stolen from Modesto Farm

MODESTO -- A bizarre break-in at Dutch Hollow Farms in Modesto has many people curious about who would steal from a farmer.

“You're like, ‘Why?’ Why would people do something like that?” asked John Bos, farmer and owner of Dutch Hollow Farms.

Bos says someone broke into his farm Thursday night and stole four emu eggs, a crate of goose eggs and a brown rabbit in a cage he had just gotten.

“They violated me by coming onto my farm in the middle of the night and taking stuff that is here for the public to see in general,” Bos said.

The stolen eggs and rabbit were supposed to be on display as part of Baby Animal Days at the farm.

“When they take from you in a case like that, it kind of gets you right here in the heart and it was kind of a tough pill to swallow,” Bos said.

The bird egg exhibit still went on as planned with the one lonely emu egg left behind.

The more common chicken and turkey eggs and hatchlings were also on display.

However odd, the theft didn't stop children and families from enjoying all the baby animals at the farm's petting zoo.

“It’s food for the soul when you have people come out and you see their reactions on a constant basis. It's wonderful to see the excitement in people,” Bos expressed.

Farmer John says a Tuolumne County woman who donated the emu eggs has already offered to replace the ones that were stolen.

Baby Animal Days at Dutch Hollow Farms will be open Thursday, April 18, through Saturday, April 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.