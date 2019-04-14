Loved Ones Gather at Sacramento State to Honor Student Killed in Pellet Gun Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento State was in mourning just two days after the death of one their own.

Friends and loved ones lit candles and shed tears as they remembered 21-year-old Will Molina.

"My son has countless, wonderful memories with him," said Jackie Euer, the mother of one of Molina's fraternity brothers. "These are good kids and he was wonderful."

Molina tragically died in an off-campus pellet gun shooting Friday morning at a house party.

"My heart goes out to the family because it could have been any of our kids and I can’t imagine," Euer told FOX40.

Dozens of students gathered at the campus to share their memories of Molina, who was on track to graduate with his business degree in May.

"Just a wonderful family. It's a family of great community leaders and Will was just in the prime of his life and would have been a great asset to the community," said family friend Frank Ramirez.

Friends describing him as a friendly face on campus. He was seen as someone who always wore a smile and lit up a room with his positive energy and charm.

"He was just such an awesome, positive guy. There was never a negative thing to say about him," said friend and classmate Ali Damewoode. "He was never in a negative mood. Whenever you saw him he was so happy, he had a smile from ear to ear and he was just a great person to be around. It was a privilege to know Will."

As they joined together in their sorrow, loved ones also celebrated the life Molina lived.

"Will wouldn’t want you to be sad. Will would want everyone to be happy," Damewoode said. "Would he be upset that he doesn’t get to spend time with you? Yeah, but we'll all meet again and he knows that. That’s the type of guy Will was."